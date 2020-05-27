Roger Dowler
POINT PLEASANT — Roger Dean Dowler Sr., 65, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 26, 2020 with his family by his side. A graveside ceremony will be held at Henderson Cemetery (Redmond Ridge) on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m. with Rob Grady and Dr. Richard Sargent officiating the service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to cover funeral expenses. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.

