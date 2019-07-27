LONG BOTTOM — Roger Wayne Hayman, 84, of Long Bottom, passed away, on July 23, 2019, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. Born April 15, 1935, in the O'Neil Hollow, in Long Bottom, he was the son of the late Fred and Garnet Polk Hayman. He was married to Luvenia Craig of Columbus, Ohio, who preceded him in death.

Roger owned and operated his own business in Columbus, for many years as well as having an auctioneer service. He moved to Meigs County in 1972 and worked out of the Boilermakers Local #667. In later years, he also worked as a security guard. Roger was also a Master Mason of the Pomeroy Racine Lodge #164. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving four years during the Korean War. He loved going to Alligator Jacks and playing cards with his brother, James and nephews Todd Bissell, Jim Hayman, and Jerry Hayman.

He is survived by two sisters, Carol Mullens, of Portland, Kas (Sam) Seckman, of Long Bottom; three brothers, Clarence Hayman, of Pomeroy, Laurence (Jenny) Hayman, and James (Jean) Hayman, both of Long Bottom; a step-son, Dennis (Beth) Craig, of Canal Winchester, Ohio. A special nephew, with whom he had a father-son relationship, Jerry (Angie) Hayman, their children, Jacob and Macey Hayman, as well as Jerry and Angie's granddaughter, Kinleigh Colburn, all of Syracuse, a niece, Misty Hayman, of Groveport, Ohio, her son, Zachary Carpenter, and her granddaughter, Aria Carpenter, a friend Vicky Quillen, and a very devoted caregiver, Barbara Ritchie, and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Darlene Chadwell, whom he raised as his own; two sisters, June Feldman and Grace Keen; and four brothers, Elbert, Martin and Jerry Hayman, and Charles "Sam" Cozart.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Interment in the Hayman Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.