GALLIPOLIS — Ronald L. "Ronnie-Pappy" Angel, 70, of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence.
The funeral service for Ronnie will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home, with Pastor Edwin S. Harper officiating, with his burial following in Providence Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1–3 p.m. There will be full military rites given to Ronald L. Angel at the cemetery on Wednesday by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.