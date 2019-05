POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Ronald Gene Plants, 59, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from noon until time of the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. His burial will be in the Gravel Hill Cemetery.