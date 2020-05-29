Ronnie Dennison
GALLIPOLIS — Ronnie R. Dennison, 74, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence. Born on March 12, 1946, in Gallipolis, Ohio, Ronnie was the son of the late Earl and Hilda Cremeens Dennison. Ronnie was married to Jackie Wamsley Dennison, who survives him in Gallipolis. He retired from M & G Polymer. Ronnie attended Fellowship Baptist Church and was a long-time Christian. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Jackie Dennison of Gallipolis; daughter-in-law, Ruth Dennison of Kansas City, Kansas; granddaughter, Anastasia (Rudy) Funk; grandson, Aaron Banks; three great grandchildren, Zachary, Emily, and Haley; step son, Larry (Lori) Miller of Crown City; step daughter, Valerie (James) Westfall of Gallipolis; seven step grandchildren, one step great grandchild; brother, Donald Dennison of Columbus, Ohio; and sister, Linda Vreeland of Virginia. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Banks; son, Charles Dennison; and one sister in infancy. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, there will be a private graveside service for Ronnie on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens with Pastor Joseph Godwin officiating. Pallbearers will be James Westfall, Henry Patrick, Paul Miller, T.G. Miller, Bill Wamsley, and Clarence Wamsley. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.

