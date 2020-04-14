GALLIPOLIS — Rosadean Skeen, 76, of Gallipolis, passed away, at 9:17 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Holzer Senior Care Center, Bidwell.

Born February 1, 1944 in Gallipolis, she was daughter of the late James David and Vesta M. Shaver Call. She retired from Rockwell Automation after 40 years of service and attended the Fellowship Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Skeen; children, Teresa Crabtree, of Minford, Susan (Don) Phillips, of Georgetown and Jimmy (Lacie) Skeen, of Crown City; nine grandchildren, Ronnie (Martha) Clagg, Jill Massie, Heather Phillips, Makayla Phillips, Cody Phillips, Logan Phillips, Chase Skeen, Abby Skeen, and Norah Skeen. Great-grandchildren, Sam Clagg, Annabelle Clagg, Owen Massie, Ayvah Hurlow, Samarah Mills, and Clayton Mills also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Stacy Mills.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations from the CDC's guideline, private family services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis with Pastor Joseph Godwin officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Rio Grande.