POMEROY — Rosalie Dawn Story, 83, of Pomeroy, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1936.

She was an avid member of Bearwallow Church of Christ. She was also a member of Harrisonville Eastern Star#255, Meigs RSVP, Yesteryear volunteer, State Teachers Retirement System and Meigs County Retired Teachers Association, Walk in Garden Club, Hemlock Grange and Quilting Bee. She graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1954. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma at Rio Grande College. After college graduation, she began teaching at Salisbury Elementary School and was also a Principal there, teaching many children until retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Goldie Norris Story, along with her brother, Clarence, Jr.

She is survived by many cousins and special friends, Ronnie and Linda Eastman.

Viewing hours are on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Mark Householder officiating. Burial will be in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Eastern Star services will be 7:45 p.m. on Monday.