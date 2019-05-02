ST. AUGUSTINE — Roy Howell, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Community Hospice Bailey Center in St. Augustine, Florida.

He was born on August 19, 1926 in Pomeroy, to the late Vernon and Esta (MacCumber) Howell.

He was a member of Bethel Community Church, an expert fisherman and hunter, has visited 49 states. Was a member of the Meigs County fish and game and Meigs county IKES club for 75 years where he served as president in both. Was a member of the IBEW for 75 years.

He is survived by his children Leonard (Judy) Lyons of Orlando, Florida, Jeffrey "Mick" (Debbie) Howell of Racine and Kaye (Larry) Walker of St. Augustine; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson, Levi Mason Hendley; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Iola Howell who passed on July 17, 2016; sisters, Kathleen Poulton and Opal Caruthers.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Rob Barber officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocksprings Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

