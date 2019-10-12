GALLIPOLIS — Ruby Irene Doss, 85 of Gallipolis, passed away on October 2, 2019 at OSU Hospital in Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Bessi Coleman; her husband of 60 years, John Doss; an infant daughter, Connie Sue Doss and many siblings.

She is survived by six children, John (Gwen) Doss, Timothy Doss, Phillip (Amber) Doss, all of Gallipolis, Mary (David Jenkins) Holstein of Oak Hill, Frank (Kelly Martin) Doss of Gallipolis, Anna (David Smith) Ferguson of Syracuse; 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

There will be no services due to her request.