MIDDLEPORT — Rudy Allen Stewart, 69, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on May 5, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 16, 1950, son of the late Ross and H. Elizabeth Stewart.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosalyn Stewart; children, Rodney (Vivian) Stewart, Shannon Cleland, Robyn Stewart and Brett (LeAnna) Newsome; grandchildren, Holly Brunsting, Ryan (Teddie) Stewart, Riley (Alex) Stewart, Darcee Stewart, Sierra Cleland, Phoenix Cleland, Haley (Caleb) Hunt, Hannah Wells, Elijah Wells, Ruchel (Derek) Roush, John Davis and Ashton Newsome; great grandchildren, Ryder Stewart, Colt -Moreno, Paislee Stewart and Nora Stewart; brothers and sisters, Dolly Woods, Robert (Dorothy) Stewart, Virginia Davis, Roger (Elaine) Stewart and Rollie Stewart; special family friends, Jack and Anna Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ross Stewart, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jason Simpkins officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.