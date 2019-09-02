Russell Fellure

Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH
45631
(740)-446-9295
GALLIPOLIS — Russell Eugene Fellure, 74, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, as a result of a tragic ATV accident on his farm.

The funeral service for Russell will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at The First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Matt Llewellyn and Pastor Gene Harmon officiating. Interment service will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the church. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
