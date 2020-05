Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Sandra Kay Cordell, 63, Gallipolis, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Ohio State University Wexner Center, Columbus. Due to COVID-10 and the CDC recommendations, no services will be held. Cremation services are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis.



