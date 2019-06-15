MIDDLEPORT — Sarah Lucille (Boyles) Johnson, "Sug/Sugar", 65 of Middleport, passed away on June 11, 2019, with her family by her side, at home.

She was born to the late Clarence Edward and Sara Lee Boyles (Laudermilt) on February 23, 1954 in Mason, West Virginia. Sarah is also preceded in death by both her parents and a brother Clarence Eugene Boyles.

She graduated from Meigs High School in 1973. After graduating, Sarah married James Robert Johnson Sr. "Bob" and continued to live with him in Middleport for 25 years even though they separated, they remained friends and supportive parents/grandparents. Sarah was a devoted mother of three and is survived by her three children: a son Bobby Johnson of Williamstown, West Virginia, a daughter and son-in-law Sherry (Johnson) and Shawn Mace of Nelsonville and a son Willie Johnson of Middleport. Sarah is also survived by five grandchildren for whom she cherished: McKenzee and Rebecca Mace, Mandie and Braylyn Johnson and Jayden Johnson and her partner of 22 years, Maria McKinney. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends, family, previous foster children and previous co-workers that she called family.

Sarah had been employed with the Gingerbread Preschool, Imperial Electric, was a supervisor at Athens County Children Services: Genesis Community Residential Center and a wonderful foster parent to many youth through the Milestones Therapeutic Foster Care Network. Her passion with kids was not only shown through her own children/grandchildren but also through her love of being a baseball/softball coach for 15-plus years for the Middleport youth league, Women Softball leagues and being a Leader for the Black Diamond Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts. She was also an assistant Girl Scout leader for her granddaughters. Sarah was a mother to many, not only to her own with her door always open to any in need. Sarah loved fishing, coaching ball, being a leader, camping, going to the beach and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending services at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Sarah enjoyed skating with her family at the Chester Skate-a-way, as a child/teen and continued this tradition with her own three children.

The viewing hours will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, for family and friends. A funeral service will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. with burial services at Meigs Memory Gardens, Pomeroy. Pastor Randy Smith will officiate.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with the expense.

