RACINE — Shari "Mammie" A. Eblin, 56, of Racine, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Meigs Holzer ER in Pomeroy.

Born April 12, 1963, in Gallipolis, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Linda Rigney Freeman.

Shari is survived by one son, Robert (Brittany) Eblin; one daughter, Linda Eblin; nine grandchildren, Markus, Roy, Kaylee, Gaven, Eddie, Kahne, Emma, Draven and Meah: one brother, Joe (Rhea) Freeman; and one sister Jeanette "Nutty" (Jim Quillen).

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Eblin in 2007; a son, Chad Freeman; two brothers, Doug and Donnie Freeman; and one sister Judy Hawley.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Ewing-Schwarzel Family Center in Pomeroy.