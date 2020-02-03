PORTLAND — Sharlee Ann "Chuck" Evans, 75, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Portland Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Aug. 31, 1944, in Portland, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles "Chad" and Ada (Holter) VanMeter. She was a lifelong resident of the Portland Community and attended Portland Grade School and Racine High School. She attended the Freedom Gospel Mission Church and was an active member of the Portland Community Center. She loved supporting her community and the people in it. She was a member of the ICC Diet Club in Ravenswood, W.Va. and of the FOE #2171 Ladies Auxiliary Pomeroy, Ohio.

She married the late Michael J. Evans on Nov. 28, 1964. She worked various jobs outside the home, but her time was devoted to her children and grandchildren, supporting them in all their adventures and enjoying their many visits. Chuck was a well-loved person and her generosity and kindness did not go unnoticed. She was fiercely dedicated to her family and loved her many friends with the same passion.

She is survived by her four children, Alicia (Kevin) Ihle, Cindy (Robert) Brown, Ryan (Sandy) Evans, and Matthew (Misty) Evans; grandchildren are Corey, Alison, and Christian Woods, Elle Ihle, Ashton (Jacob) Hunter, Morgan (Patrick) Johnson, James Evans, Mitchel and Marcy Evans; great-grandchildren are Landen and Brayden Woods, Kaydin Evans, Issac Blaettnar, Eli Hudson, Easton and Adler Hunter, and Harlow Johnson.

Chuck is survived by one brother, Mac (Jean) VanMeter; sisters-in-law, Jeannine Cunningham, Frances (Donald) Hunnel, Andrea Evans, and Jennifer Warth; brother-in-law, Arnold (Margaret) Evans; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chuck will be truly missed by her family, many friends, and neighbors.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Bernice Evans; siblings, Harold (Jean) VanMeter, Jean (Charles) Fitch, Cynthia "Geri" Northway, Gary VanMeter, and infant brother Dorsel VanMeter; sisters-in-law, Paulette VanMeter, Carol (Phil) Ohlinger, and LuAnn Evans; brothers-in-law, Terry Evans and John Cunningham.

Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, West Virginia, with Roger Willford officiating. Interment will follow at the Stiversville Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 5-8 p.m. in the evening and Thursday one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.

Pallbearers are Robert Brown, Kevin Ihle, Corey Woods, James Evans, Patrick Johnson, Jacob Hunter, Mitchel Evans, and Landen Woods.