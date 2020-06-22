Sharlet Johnson-White

MCALESTER, Oklahoma— Sharlet Jane (Runyon) Johnson-White, 77, of McAlester, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, June 16, at her home near McAlester. The family will welcome visitors on Monday, June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Monte Busby officiating.

Sharlet Jane White was born on Sept. 9, 1942 in Buffalo, West Virginia to Shirley Runyon and Marie (Legg) Runyon-Cummings. Her childhood and early adulthood were spent mainly in Ohio, moving to this area in 1979. She was married to Alva Johnson and he preceded her in death. She later married Johnny Clifton White on Jan. 10, 1990 and he also preceded her in death in 2012. Sharlet worked as a CNA at Heritage Hills and Mitchell Manor nursing homes, and had previously worked as a cook in schools in Ohio. In her leisure time she enjoyed going fishing.

Sharlet is survived by her children, Alva Johnson and Lisa of West Virginia, Sandra Johnson and Benny Allen of McAlester, and Sharon Blood and Richard of Ohio; step-children, Dennis White and Jeri of Tannehill, Jeannie Santino and Joe of McAlester, Buster White and Barbie of McAlester, Glenn White and Angel of McAlester, and Bobby White and Vanessa of Canadian, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita Rugenstein of Michigan; a brother, David Runyon of Arizona; and a step-sister, Debbie Rains and R. J. of Atoka, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; her parents; a son, John Johnson; her step-father, Jesse Cummings; a step-son, James White; 2 great grandchildren; a sister, Judy Mayo; a brother, Anthony Eugene Runyon; a half-brother, Jessie James Cummings; and a brother-in-law, Alan Rugenstein; and a special nephew, Jesse Dillon Runyon.