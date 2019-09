PROCTORVILLE — Sharon Kay Dexter, 74, of Proctorville, died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.