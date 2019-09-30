APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Sharon Avis (Hardway) Harper, 79, of Apple Grove, W.Va. died on Sept. 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sept. 30, 2019 at Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Rush Fork Community Church, Rush Fork, W.Va. There will be a one hour visitation from noon- 1 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the McGlothlin Cemetery, Rush Fork.
Wilson–Smith Funeral Home is serving the Harper family.