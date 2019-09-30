Sharon Harper

Obituary
APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Sharon Avis (Hardway) Harper, 79, of Apple Grove, W.Va. died on Sept. 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sept. 30, 2019 at Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Rush Fork Community Church, Rush Fork, W.Va. There will be a one hour visitation from noon- 1 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the McGlothlin Cemetery, Rush Fork.

Wilson–Smith Funeral Home is serving the Harper family.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
