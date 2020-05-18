Sharon Kincaid
POINT PLEASANT — Sharon Ann Kincaid, 70, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., and formerly of Meigs County, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A graveside service and burial, with Dr. John Franklin officiating will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed.

