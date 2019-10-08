RACINE — Shawn Alan Bell, age 57, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019, at home in Racine. Born in Pomeroy at Meigs General Hospital on April 23, 1962, to Paul (Jim) and Betty Bell. Graduated from Southern High School, then graduated from Cass Water Treatment School in Ozark, Ark. He lived in Richmond, Va., for over 10 years and was commercial painter by trade.

He is survived by his parents; daughter, Stephanie Bell; son, Joshua Bell of Richmond, Va.; brothers, Douglas Bell of Racine, Terry Bell of Middleport; sister, Sherri (John) Erchak of Columbus; three grandchildren, all of Richmond; several nieces and nephews.