Shelbie Hughes

PROCTORVILLE — Shelbie J. Ruggles Hughes, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the funeral home.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
