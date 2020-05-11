Shirley Baity
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLIPOLIS — Shirley A. Baity, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Meigs County, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio. Born on Sept. 7, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, Shirley was the daughter of the late James and Villa Taylor Fletcher. Shirley married Raymond Baity, who preceded her in death in 2007. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Karen Karp of Hampton, Georgia and Julie (Bo) Allen of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Sarah, Mary, Kathryn, Taylor, Tanner, and Trevin; great grandchildren, Aiden and Ilah; sister, Juanita Peterson of Kettering, Ohio; sister-in-law, Leona Fletcher of Xenia, Ohio; brother-in-law, Phil Burke of Xenia, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill; two brothers, James and Jerry; and sisters, Jean, Carol, and Joyce. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, there will be a private funeral service on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor John O'Brien officiating. Shirley's funeral service can be viewed on Facebook Live on the Willis Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your considering a donation to Holzer Senior Care Activities Fund, 380 Colonial Drive, Bidwell, Ohio 45614 or Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved