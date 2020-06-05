GALLIPOLIS — Shirley A. Mahan, 85, of Gallipolis, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Holzer Senior Care. She was born February 9, 1935, in San Diego, California, daughter of the late Samuel and Hildred Stratton Thorndyke.

She married E. Richard Mahan on June 22, 1968, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. He survives along with two sons, Samuel Wilkes of Gallipolis and Earl Wilkes and his wife Venus of San Diego, California.

In addition to her husband and two sons, she is survived by sister-in-law, Judy Thorndyke, San Clemente, California; sister-in-law, Mary Crews, Patriot; and sister-in-law, Edna (Lawrence) Tawney, Gallipolis. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nephews, and great nieces. Shirley is also survived by very special friends, Eric, Wendy, Cody, Taylor, and Colton Russell.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by two brothers, Myron Thorndyke and Samuel Thorndyke, who passed away May 27, 2020.

Shirley spent her childhood in Washington, D.C. and Lumberton, North Carolina. She graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, D. C. Shirley was a retired executive secretary and a homemaker. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Private services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions, in Shirley's memory, to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1104, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

