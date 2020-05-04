Shirleyann Adkins
GALLIPOLIS — Shirleyann Elizabeth Adams Adkins, age 84, of Gallipolis, passed away at her daughters' residence on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born October 13, 1935 in Point Pleasant, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Harold Clair "Mike" Adams and Grace Lucille Leport Adams Cook. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by husband, Glenn Harold Adkins; a son, Glenn Harold Adkins Jr; a daughter, Stephanie Rachelle Adkins Fillinger and a sister, Judy Murphy. She is survived by her daughter, Lissa Michelle (Mark "Short") Curnutte of Gallipolis; granddaughter, Sherry Lachelle Hill of Columbus; great grandson, Hunter Cole Plumley of Barboursville, W.Va.; grandson, Andrew "A.J." (Crystal) Fillinger of Gallipolis; great grandson William Glenn Fillinger of Gallipolis; sister, Yvonne Samantha "Cookie" Lanier of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and nephew Zac (Jamie) Lanier of Mechanicsburg. Also surviving is a cousin, Carlene "Debbie" Haid of Las Vegas, Nev. Shirley was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. Shirley and her husband managed Tara Apartments for many years and she also was co-owner of Lissa's River View Salon of Beauty. Private Funeral Services were held Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Chapel of Hope at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens where burial followed. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Shirley's memory. An online guest registry is available at Waugh-Halley-Wood.com

Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
