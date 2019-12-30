LANGSVILLE — Stella "Ann" Burnem, 75, of Langsville, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness at Riverside Methodist Hospital on December 28, 2019.

Although our hearts are broken, we are comforted in knowing that she has achieved her ultimate goal of eternal life with her Lord and Savior.

Ann was born on June 19, 1944, in Columbus, to Robert J. and Maxine Roush Gale. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lee R. Burnem, whom she married on August 17, 1961. A stepfather, Don Woodie, and sister-in-law, Ann Barrett, survive her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. and Maxine Roush Gale; two sisters, Mary Birchfield and Vicki Johnson; and one brother, Wayne Woodie.

Surviving are her seven children whom Ann considered to be the sunshine of her life; Saundra (Steve) Bush, Langsville; Lee (April) Burnem, Pomeroy; Greg (Brenda) Burnem, Langsville; Melody (Donald) Shupe, Bidwell; Crystal (Jeff) Baughman, Rutland; Pete (special friend, Stephanie) Burnem, Oak Hill; and Lorri (Johnny) Randolph, Gallipolis.

She considered herself beyond blessed to be called grandmother and great-grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

Although small in structure, she was a mighty warrior for Christ and enjoyed attending regular weekly church services at Safe Harbor Country Church. Ann prided herself in making her house a home where everyone felt loved and welcome. She was the most amazing cook and delicious pie baker. Ann enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time working in her numerous beautiful flower gardens. Her little wiener dog, Splash, was her constant four-legged companion who gave her much joy and happiness.

Ann's visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Safe Harbor Country Church, 31850 Red Hill Road, Langsville, Ohio, 45741. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Safe Harbor Country Church with Pastor Allen Midcap officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery in Bidwell.

