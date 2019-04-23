CHESHIRE — Stephen Paul Chapman, 67, of Cheshire, passed away, at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his residence.

Born April 12, 1952, in Mason, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Martin Julius and Lillian Marcella Cartwright Chapman. He was a retried Master Sargent in the United State Marine Corps and was a Vietnam and the Gulf War veteran during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. After he retired from the Marine Corps, he worked various jobs as a civilian.

He is survived by his wife, Doreen L. Comfort Chapman, whom he married on June 29, 1973 in Havelock, North Carolina, his children, Brandee Schuhl, of Cheshire, Stephen L. (Crystal) Chapman, of Westfield, Indiana, and Robert W. Schuhl, Jr., of Cheshire, and two grandsons, Aiden and Liam Chapman. His siblings, Leroy Ralph (Alice) Chapman, of Lowell, Martin Joe Chapman, of Akron, Linda Kay (Danny) Young, of Rutland, James Edward Chapman, of Middleport, and Earl Brent (Brenda) Chapman, of Racine, a special brother, Andy (Sandy) Comfort, of Canada, special sons and daughters, Shannon, Mike, Derrick, and Becca, all of Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Chapman, and a sister, Brenda Sue Fry.

Keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Cremation services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy.