Susan Bowser
POINT PLEASANT — Susan Gertrude Bowser, 73, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor Chip Bennett officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
