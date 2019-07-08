RACINE — Susan F. McClure, 69, of Racine, passed away, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence. Born March 28, 1950, in Westerville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Russell and Orlie Lambert. She was a homemaker and she along with her late husband were the former owners of Red Rose Greenhouse in Racine.

Susan is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Greg King) Eblin, and Michelle (Steve Fussnecker) Shuster, both of Racine; nine grandchildren, Amber Burton, Kelsey (Shane) Milhoan, Mark Eblin, Ashley (Ricky) Raleigh, Stephanie Fulton, Tyler Fulton, Paige Fulton, Dannyce Shuster, and Kiersten Shuster; 17 great-grandchildren and two on the way; two sisters, Janet Norman, of Syracuse, and Cindy Lambert, of Vinton County; two brothers, Donald Lambert and Ronnie Lambert, both of Gallipolis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse McClure; a son, Kenneth R. "Kenny" Shuster; a grandson, Kenny Ray Shuster, Jr.; sisters, Terry and Kathy Lambert; and brothers, Irvin, Ivan, Clifford, Stanley, Harvey, Glenn, Curt, and Thomas Lambert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Pastor Anthony Morris will officiate and interment will follow in the Radcliff Cemetery in Vinton County. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

