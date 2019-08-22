POMEROY — Susann Alice Knight, 73, of Pomeroy, passed away, unexpectedly at her residence, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Born April 9, 1946, in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Otho and Virginia Mayes Neal. She worked at Crow's Restaurant for over fifty years. She was also a devoted mother, who enjoyed gardening, shopping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending church activities at the Grace Episcopal Church in Pomeroy.

She is survived by her sons, Vince (Babylen) Knight, Jr. of Hamden and Christopher Knight of Las Vegas, Nev.; a daughter, Heather (Jim Porter) Knight Newsome of Pomeroy; grandchildren, Summer Knight, Luke Knight, Ashton Newsome, and Aiden Porter; a sister, Diana Whitt of Gallipolis; brother, Mike Neal of Pomeroy; the father of her children and lifelong friend, Vince Knight, Sr. of Pomeroy; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy with Michael Struble officiating. Entombment in the Meigs Memory Gardens will follow. Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.