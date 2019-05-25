Suzanne Woyan

Service Information
Crow-Hussell Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1701 Jefferson Blvd.
Point Pleasant, WV
25550
(304)-675-2630
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crow-Hussell Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1701 Jefferson Blvd.
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Crow-Hussell Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1701 Jefferson Blvd.
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Suzanne (Withers) Woyan, 67, of Apple Grove, W.Va. died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

There will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Long officiating. Burial will follow in Withers Family Cemetery, Apple Grove. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

Suzanne's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.