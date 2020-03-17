ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Tamara Sue Browning, age 49, of St. Albans, W.Va., formerly of Chester, Ohio, passed away March 13,2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va.

She was born Dec. 15, 1970, at Ripley, W.Va., to Royal and Mary Jane (O'Dell) Leachman.

She is survived by mother Mary Jane Hill and step-father John Hill; fiance, Neil Harper; sons and daughter, Zachery (Camille) Browning, McKenzie Browning and fiance Nichole Golden, and Ciara Browning; grandchild, Brooklyn Rose Browning; aunts and uncles, June Jarrett, Jodie (Rayna) O'Dell, Anne (Larry) Turley; and other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by father, Royal Leachman; brothers, Jeffery and Gregory Leachman; grandparents, Ben and Ullanie O'Dell and Brook and Opal Leachman; and uncle, Jack O'Dell.

Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., will be assisting the family. No services will be held.