REEDSVILLE — Therill Randoph, Sr., 80, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus.

He was born May 21, 1940, in Reedsville, Ohio, son of the late Blaine Butcher and Loretta Randolph Long.

He is survived by his fiancée of 12 years, Carol Buchanan; four brothers, Lester (Judy) Long, Benny (Dianna) Long, Matthew Long and Max (Deanna) Long; sister, Frances (Tony) Causey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Therill Randolph, Jr. and an infant brother, Porter.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Eden Cemetery in Reedsville, Ohio.

Visitation will be held Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

