CHILLICOTHE — Rev. Thomas L. Moore, 78, of Chillicothe, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ September 15, 2019.

He was born December 6, 1941 in Cheshire. He was a US Marine! He retired as a motor coach operator with COTA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Patricia Gibson Moore; his parents, Floyd Moore and Garnett Eads Moore Friley; son, Tommy J. Moore; daughter, Joanie Moore Keyser; brothers, Kenneth and Paul (Joann) Grover; and a sister, Doris (Richard) Swanson.

He is survived by a brother, Johnny (Patricia) Moore; sisters, Dottie (Charles) Curtis and Helena (Roger) Riggs; grandchildren, T.J. Moore, Glen Keyser Jr., Nigel, Bethany, Georgette, and Madison; five great-grandchildren; his special grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Gabrielle Pernell, Westley and Rachael Collins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tommy was blessed with a wonderful First Church of God family and his minister, Rev. Matt Roe. The best friends ever, Dave Ramey, Dale, Tammy and Bob. Thanks to his caregivers, Debbie and Mark, Bret and Joni Collins, Tommy C., Christine, Rodney and Megan, Dave, Dale and Tammy, brother, Johnny, sisters, Helena and Dottie and Heartland Hospice.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Matt Roe officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Boblett Cemetery. Friends may call 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Friday, prior to the service. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.