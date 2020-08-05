Thomas Sayre

GALLIPOLIS — Thomas E. Sayre, 68, of Gallipolis, passed away August 4, 2020 after a long battle with throat cancer. He was the son of Roy and Mary Sayre, who welcomed him in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his half-sister, Mary Alice Deem, and his half-brother, Charles Sayre. His last days were spent in the Ruth Stowers Memorial Hospice Room at Holzer Medical Center.

Tom was a 1970 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, and a member of the United States Air Force, where he served briefly before an injury ended his military career. Tom "The Cigar Man", was a drummer, a scuba diver, an accomplished golf course greenskeeper, and a wonderful friend.

Tom has generously donated his body to the Body Donation Program at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, so that healing and research can continue into the next generation.

He will be fondly remembered by his cousins and close friends as a cheerful, witty, and kind man. His family and friends will celebrate his life Sunday, August 9, 2020, 4-6 p.m. at The Merry Farm in Rodney.

