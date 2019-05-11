CARROLL — Thomas Douglas Wickline, 69, of Carroll, Ohio passed away, at noon on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in the Hospice Suite in the Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus. Born Nov. 1, 1949, in Pomeroy, he was the son of the late Dana Douglas and Inez V. Wyant Wickline. He was a retired Mechanic for Ohio Manpower, in Columbus, Ohio. He was an over 50 year member of the Ohio International Operating Engineers Union Local #18, of the Ohio Operating Engineers.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Patricia Baker Wickline, whom he married on Aug. 5, 1969, in Warmsprings, Virginia; his two children, Stephanie (Jacob Dixon) K. Junk, of Grove City, Ohio, and Rex (Christa) Wickline, of Canal Winchester, Ohio. Five grandchildren, Brandon Michael (Madison) Sayre, of Orient, Ohio, Hayley (Zack Jones) Sayre, Mount Sterling, Ohio, Luke Dixon, Grove City, Ohio, Blake Wickline, Canal Winchester, Ohio, Kole Wickline, Canal Winchester, Ohio and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Joann Price; brothers, James D. Wickline and William "Bill" Wickline.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Pastor Duke Holbert will officiate and interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Ray Smith, Neal Baker, Brandon Sayre, Rex Wickline, Blake Wickline, and Kole Wickline will serve as active casketbearers, Jacob Dixon and Zack Jones will serve as honorary casketbearers. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.