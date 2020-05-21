ASHTON — Tina Renee "TR" Richardson, 50, of Ashton, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington, W.Va., from a battle with Huntington's Disease. A graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, with Pastor Ronald Long officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation.



