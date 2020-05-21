Tina Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ASHTON — Tina Renee "TR" Richardson, 50, of Ashton, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington, W.Va., from a battle with Huntington's Disease. A graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, with Pastor Ronald Long officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved