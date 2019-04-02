ATHENS — Toni Jean Little (Jeanie Bell) of Athens, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2019, at the age of 50. She was born in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 1969.

Toni had a level of compassion for children and life that was second to none. A child's smile would light up her life during any circumstance. She spent many hours catering to the needs of nieces, nephews and trusted friend's children. She was given a natural gift that enabled her to see a child that needed guidance and she would comfort them so well, as if she was the hands of her heavenly father's mission.

Since a young child, Toni was an avid animal lover. She had always welcomed pets, both strays and abused into her home to relocate them with loving families.

She often spoke out about cruelty and abuse to protect the innocent and defenseless. Whether human or pets, she was the voice for what she defined as helpless or less fortunate.

Her enormous heart and compassion will be somberly missed. And her memories will be forever cherished.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret (Margie) Wisecup.

Toni is survived by her father, Keith Wisecup of Rutland, Ohio; son, Joshua Little of Sidney, Ohio; brother, Rick Little of Albany, Ohio; sister, Amy (Frank) Parker of Bridgeport, West Virginia; nieces and nephews, Jessica (Jason) Oliver of Columbus, Ohio, Kyra Little of Albany, Ohio, Adam Little of Cheshire, Ohio, Tiffany Parker of Oak Hill, West Virginia, Taylor Stewart of Salem, Virginia, Nicholas Little of Reedsville, Ohio; a great niece, Paisley Hicks; great nephew, Jasper Little; her beloved friend, Diana Harless of Columbus, Ohio; and her beloved dog Stewie.

May God be with her and guide Toni through her eternal journey.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with service to follow. Burial will be at the Mound Cemetery in Chester, Ohio. Family would like to invite friends for a potluck dinner following the service at Common Ground Mission located in Pomeroy, Ohio.