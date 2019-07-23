POMEROY — Troy Victory, 48, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away July 20, 2019, due to an unexpected cardiac arrest.

He was born to parents Robert and Linda (Dye) Victory on Sept. 30, 1970, in Logan, Ohio. Troy graduated from Belpre High School as well as receiving an Associate degree in Communications from Washington State Community College and a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from Ohio Valley University.

Troy was known for his sincere love for God and compassion toward people from all backgrounds of life. He never knew a stranger and always took opportunities to minister to everyone he met.

Troy knew his life was not his own, but God's. He made it a priority to regularly give his time, energy and resources to different ministries and charities such as The Refuge Church, FACDO, Healing Stream Media, American National Red Cross Association and Lifeline of Ohio.

He married Lisa, the love of his life, in 1993, who survives him. Troy is also survived by his son, Alex and daughter, Meloney; his mother, Linda Victory; brother, William Victory; sisters, Allison Victory, Carey Leaver, Rose Victory and Sabra Victory; his mother-in-law, Helen Snyder; and his father-in-law, Paul Snyder.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Victory.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Parkersburg.

The family requests that people make donations in support of Troy's favorite charities and ministries in lieu of sending flowers. Donations will be accepted via the family's GoFundMe account called Troy Victory's Memorial Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.