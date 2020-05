Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Vera F. Blake, 72, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Willis Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.



