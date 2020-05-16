Violet Blain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
APPLE GROVE — Violet I. Blain, 88, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died on May 14, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian May officiating. Friends may visit the family from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Beale Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deal Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1401 Kanawha St
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved