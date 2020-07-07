Virginia Rood

REEDSVILLE — Virginia M. Rood, 87, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio.

She was born July 14, 1932, in Reedsville, Ohio, daughter of the late Herbert and Stella Randolph Rood.

Virginia is survived by a sister, Dorothy Snyder and a brother, Ernest Rood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Shirley Rood, Marie Bogard, Gladys Shannon and Evalina Pickens and five brothers, Herbert, John, Albert, Harding and Everett Rood.

Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Eden Cemetery in Reedsville, Ohio, with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating.

