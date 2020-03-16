RUTLAND — Virginia Wyatt, 97, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born on Nov. 3, 1922, to the late Harry and Mabel Alvis, Rutland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Alvis and Mable Oliver; husband, J C Wyatt; and brother, Vernon Alvis.

She is survived by a daughter, Kay (Joseph) Proffitt; a grandson, Jay (Martha) Proffitt; and a great grandson, Gavin Proffitt.

Virginia walked in spiritual grace, always ready to help anyone. She was passionate about her family and church. Virginia had been a member of Zion for over 75 years in which time she had served in several capacities. Zion was her life.

Her home was always open to friends and visitors. She loved to cook. Sunday dinner was always open to anyone who wanted to come.

She worked at Elberfelds for over 50 years, where she touched many lives and was loved by many.

Thank you to the staff at Overbrook for the kind and compassionate care.

Visiting hours are at Zion Church of Christ, Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Services at 12 p.m. with Jay Proffitt officiating. Arrangement with Birchfield Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.