REEDSVILLE — William F. Bobo, 53, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

He was born Sept. 4, 1966, in Athens, Ohio, son of the late Clarice Mae (Day) and Bernard Bobo, Sr.

William is survived by a brother, Bernard Jr. (Sheri) Bobo; a sister, Ann (Ray) Barringer; three half-brothers, Frank Day, Anthony Randolph and Donald Randolph; great-grandmother, Rhetha Day; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

