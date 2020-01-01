William Bobo (1966 - 2020)
Service Information
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH
45723
(740)-667-3110
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Coolville, OH
Obituary
REEDSVILLE — William F. Bobo, 53, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

He was born Sept. 4, 1966, in Athens, Ohio, son of the late Clarice Mae (Day) and Bernard Bobo, Sr.

William is survived by a brother, Bernard Jr. (Sheri) Bobo; a sister, Ann (Ray) Barringer; three half-brothers, Frank Day, Anthony Randolph and Donald Randolph; great-grandmother, Rhetha Day; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
