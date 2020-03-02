William Cranston

Service Information
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH
45723
(740)-667-3110
Obituary
STEWART — William Scott Cranston, 55, of Stewart, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born March 9, 1964, in Somers Point, N.J., son of Nancy L. Pierce Schriver and the late James A. Cranston.

In addition on to his mother, Nancy, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Robin Lynn Cranston; two sons, Michael Cranston and Eric Cranston; two brothers, Stephen Schriver and James A. Cranston, Jr.; a sister, Bonnie Richards; and two granddaughters, Zoey Cranston and Hayden Cranston.

There will be no visitation or funeral service.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
