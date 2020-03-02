STEWART — William Scott Cranston, 55, of Stewart, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born March 9, 1964, in Somers Point, N.J., son of Nancy L. Pierce Schriver and the late James A. Cranston.

In addition on to his mother, Nancy, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Robin Lynn Cranston; two sons, Michael Cranston and Eric Cranston; two brothers, Stephen Schriver and James A. Cranston, Jr.; a sister, Bonnie Richards; and two granddaughters, Zoey Cranston and Hayden Cranston.

There will be no visitation or funeral service.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.