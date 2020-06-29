William James "Bill" Meek, Sr., 85, formerly of Gallia County, Ohio, died June 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Visitation: 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary, followed by a prayer service, at St. James Catholic Church, rural Underwood, Minnesota and one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church. Clergy: Father LeRoy Schik. Military Honors: Minnesota National Guard. Interment: St. James Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls, Minnesota.