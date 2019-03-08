GALLIPOLIS — William Homer "Bill" Schoonover, age 95, of Gallipolis, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence.

Born Feb. 29, 1924, in Kanauga.

He was the son of the late Walter Homer and Thelma Daugherty Schoonover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by two brothers; Bobby Schoonover and Walter "Junior" Schoonover; and by one sister, Wanda Lee.

Bill was a retired captain from the Ohio River Company, he also formerly worked for the Mississippi Valley Barge Line. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in World War II. During his time in service, he received several citations and decorations including the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with four Bronze Stars, and the World War II Victory Medal. Bill was a member of the Faith Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Leah Swann Schoonover of Gallipolis whom he married on Nov. 23, 1955; one daughter, Kim (John) VanMeter of Gallipolis; two grandchildren, Andrea (Jerrod) Roberts and Jonathan (Jennifer Grubbs) VanMeter; four great grandchildren, Shiloh Roberts, Hanna Roberts, Abigail Roberts, and Keaton VanMeter; one sister-in-law, Marian Schoonover of Gallipolis; and several nieces and nephews, as well as great and great great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Faith Baptist Church with Pastors Nathan Britton and Jim Lusher officiating. Burial will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 5-8 p.m.

Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Faith Baptist Church 3615 Jackson Pike Bidwell, Ohio 45614 or Holzer Hospice 100 Jackson Pike Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

The pallbearers will be John VanMeter, Jonathan VanMeter, Jerrod Roberts, Claude 'Eddie' Swann, Joe Swann, and Max Haffelt.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.