Willie Thompson (1932 - 2020)
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH
43040
(937)-642-7039
Obituary
MARYSVILLE — Willie Joe Thompson, age 87, of Marysville, Ohio, died after a brief illness in the morning hours on March 12, 2020, at OSU Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville. A private, family graveside service will take place at Harrison Township Cemetery near South Bloomfield. Pastor Peggy Hoy of Marysville First United Methodist Church will officiate. A celebration of life will be planned for later this spring in the Marysville area.


