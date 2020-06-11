Wilma Abrahamson

Wilma Lea Abrahamson went on to meet our Lord on June 10, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital at the age of 71. She died of complications from pneumonia and kidney failure. She led a wonderful life and will be missed greatly by family and friends.

Wilma Lea Abrahamson was born in Charleston, West Virginia on April 20, 1949. She had a twin brother who passed away at the age of 3 days. Her parents were Charles William and Goldy Ruth Skeens, who preceded her in death.

Wilma spent her early years in Clendenin, West Virginia moving to Port Huron, Michigan at about the age of seven. Several years later, her family moved to Ludington, Michigan where she graduated from Ludington High School and Villa Marie Beauty Academy in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1967. Wilma received her Cosmetology degree and license in 1967.

Wilma married Thomas C. Abrahamson on May 1, 1970. They shared 50 years of their lives together before Wilma passed away. Wilma and Thomas worked side by side as partners in Tru Trac Industries, a downrigger and anchor business they started in 1978 in Ludington. In 1989, Wilma started a restaurant called Will's Pantry selling that in 1994 in order to move to Gallipolis to take care of her parents, Charles and Goldy Skeens.

Wilma and Tom loved to travel and go to many travel trailer campgrounds. They visited most of the Eastern U.S. as well as the Upper Peninsula in Michigan. Wilma loved to be outdoors working in her gardens and feeding the birds. When not working outside, Wilma loved reading her Bible and sharing what she read with other people with whom she would come in contact. Wilma and her family are members of Debbie Drive Chapel, Keith Eblin pastor.

Wilma is survived by three children, Jeffrey Thomas Abrahamson in Muskegon, Michigan; William Arthur Abrahamson in Gallipolis; and Wendy Lea Abrahamson in Gallipolis. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Zachary Thomas and William Arthur Abrahamson II, Shyanna Grace Stacey, and Michael Joseph Stacey, Jr. also from Gallipolis. She also has one sister, Linda Lou Zeller in Ludington and a brother, Perry L. Skeens in Newport News, Virginia plus nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Skeens and Goldy R. Skeens; a brother, Charles D. Skeens; and a brother, William L Skeens at birth.

The funeral service for Wilma will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.

