Service Information
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH
45723
(740)-667-3110
Obituary
ALFRED — Wilma Arlene Burnem Henderson, 93, of Alfred, Ohio, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Born April 17, 1926, in Letart Falls, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Addie Jane Young Burnem. She was a housewife and dairy farmer.

She is survived by three daughters, Susan (Ron) Tallman, of Barre, Vt., Sharon Gillogly, of Albany, Ohio, Lisa (Ken) Ritchie, of Reedsville, Ohio; a son, Robert Henderson of Alfred, Ohio; grandsons, Garrett Ritchie, Clayton Ritchie, Jason (Jenny) Pullins; great grandchildren, Tyson Long, Brittany Long, Ashley Long, Rebecca Pullins; sisters-in-law, Linda Burnem, Thelma Henderson, Roberta Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold (Bim); sister, Louise Burnem Roush; brother, James Robert Burnem; foster sister, Reva Evans Norris; son-in law, Jeff Gillogly; father and mother-in-law, Clarence Lee and Osie Henderson; brothers-in-law, Clarence (Tommy) Henderson, Sherman Henderson, Ralph Henderson, Carleton Follrod; and sisters-in-law, Vera Henderson, Francis Henderson,and Margaret Henderson Follrod.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Coolville Cemetery with Pastor Linda Damewood officiating.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alfred Methodist Church.

Arrangement have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
