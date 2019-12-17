GALLIPOLIS — Winifred Lynn (Hoschar) Young, 62, of Gallipolis, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va., after a lengthy battle with her illness.

She was born Feb. 28, 1957, in Mason, W.Va., the daughter of the late William "Junior" and Juanita Mae (Patterson) Hoschar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Hudson.

Winifred was a homemaker. She was the former State of Ohio Indoor Archery Champion and enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and animals, especially her dogs.

Survivors include her son, John Young and his wife Sarah of Pomeroy; brother, Charles "Chuck" Hoschar and his wife Pam of West Columbia, W.Va.; two grandsons, Collen and Kevin Young; former husband Gerald "John" Young; former daughter in law, Erin Young; niece, Shasta Hoschar and one great niece, Abbie Taylor.

Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, Hartford, W.Va., with Pastor Chris "Buster" Neece officiating. Private interment will at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Lisa Donnet for providing great care to Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Diabetes or Kidney foundations of your choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.